Persistence paid off for Jake Gyllenhaal -- at least for awhile.

PHOTOS: Jake's love life

The actor recently had some dates with his crush Minka Kelly, who had turned him down cold when he first asked her out last fall. "Minka wasn't into Jake when he first pursued her," a mutual pal of the actor, 31, and the Friday Night Lights alum, 32 tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

Instead, Kelly spent the winter romancing serial dater Wilmer Valderrama, 32. But when the affair fizzled in late April, says the friend, Kelly "decided to give Jake another chance."

Alas, the spark never quite caught fire, says a second source. "It was never serious, and it's over now."

PHOTOS: Minka's airplane outburst

Kelly's last serious relationship was with Derek Jeter from May 2008 to August 2001. Gyllenhaal dated country singer Taylor Swift from October 2010 until January 2011 when he broke up with her "out of the blue." A source confirmed to Us that Swift will feature a song about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal on her upcoming album.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jake Gyllenhaal Had Secret Hookup With Minka Kelly