Love takes time.

Jake Gyllenhaal came as close as he ever has to publicly acknowledging his hot and heavy romance with Taylor Swift.

Gyllenhaal, 29, was nominated Tuesday for a Golden Globe for his performance in Love and Other Drugs. USA Today coyly asked who his date might be for the affair.

Laughing, the star said, "Dude, I didn't think I was getting nominated." Added the star, who spent at least five weekends together with Swift, 21, plus a Brooklyn Thanksgiving: "It's going to be a long, slow burn for me. I'm not rushing into anything!"

The star admitted he was "asleep" and "didn't wake up" when nominations were announced at 5:30 a.m. L.A. time.

"It was pretty unexpected. I got a call and then I checked my phone and I had 25 e-mails, and it was either disconcerting or exciting. In this case it was exciting," Gyllenhaal said.

How psyched is he? "I'm going to really soak this in. I'll be with my family and I'm excited for the holidays. I'm not going to deny any awesome feelings."

