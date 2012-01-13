First Ashton Kutcher, now Jake Gyllenhaal!

The actor became the second A-list hunk to go clean-shaven for January 2012.

On Thursday, the Source Code star, 31, boarded his Audi SUV following a doctor's appointment in L.A.. wearing shades -- but none of the facial scruff he's been sporting for several months.

Gyllenhaal's Mountain Man look wasn't his only hair adventure in 2011: He went bald for his role in the upcoming cop drama End of Watch, out later this year.

(Kutcher, 33, similarly went clean-shaven for the first time in a while on Wednesday at at TCA panel for Two and a Half Men.)

Despite Gyllenhaal's high-profile romances with the likes of Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Kirsten Dunst and many other starlets, one Hollywood hottie was immune to his charms, clean-shaven or not: Minka Kelly, who "declined" Gyllenhaal's advances last fall, an insider told Us Weekly.

