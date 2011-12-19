With his unwavering charisma and All-American good looks, it's no wonder why Jake Gyllenhaal is so popular with the ladies.

The actor, who celebrates his 30th birthday Monday, has been linked to a bevy of Hollywood beauties over the years, including Kirsten Dunst and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.

Though a source once told Us Weekly Reese Witherspoon "broke his heart" when she ended things in late 2009, it was Gyllenhaal who "burned" Taylor Swift just before New Year's in 2010.

PHOTOS: JAKE GYLLENHAAL'S LOVE LIFE

"Taylor is really upset and hurt," a source told Us at the time. "She doesn't know what she did for him to put a stop to it."

Despite his many breakups, Gyllenhaal considers himself to be a hopeless romantic. "I think it's important for every man to find the right woman and every woman to find the right man," he once told GQ. "Some relationships last a lifetime, and some relationships don't."

To see who else is in Gyllenhaal's little black book, click through the Jake Gyllenhaal's Love Life gallery now.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly