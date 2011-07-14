USMagazine -- Jake Gyllenhaal's life sure is action-packed!

RELATED: PHOTOS: Thrill-seeking stars

After recently braving the Icelandic wilderness on "Man vs. Wild," the 30-year-old actor joined actor Michael Pena for a police ride-along in Los Angeles to research their upcoming roles in the cop drama "End of Watch."

RELATED: PHOTOS: Stars on set

On Wednesday night, the co-stars, along with police escort Sgt. Tammy Bowen, witnessed the aftermath of what officers described as a gang shooting at Van Ness Park in the 5700 block of South 2nd Avenue.

RELATED: VIDEO: Did sparks fly between Jake and Carey Mulligan?

According to LAPD officials, the victim, who has not been identified and refused to cooperate with authorities, was shot in the lip and arm. He was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified yet, the Los Angeles Times reports. Gyllenhaal has been on previous ride-alongs in connection with his role research, LAPD officials added.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Surprising celeb godparents

Jake and more hot pop culture military actors

The sexiest celebs in Hollywood