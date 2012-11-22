Thanksgiving was extra special for country singer Jake Owen and model Lacey Buchanan.

Four months after announcing Buchanan's pregnancy, the spouses welcomed their first child, Olive Pearl Owen, in Nashville Nov. 22, a rep for the country music star tells Us Weekly. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 19.5 inches.

The new parents plan to call their daughter by her middle name, the rep adds. She is named after the "Alone With You" singer's godmother who passed away in July.

"Lacey and I are so excited to start our own family," Owen tells Us in a statement. "We are looking forward to teaching Pearl everything we learned from our parents and also learning from her."

Owen, 30, and Buchanan, 22, swapped vows on the beach at sunrise in the musician's hometown of Vero Beach, Florida, in May 2012. The couple met on the set of Owen's video for "Eight Second Ride." Buchanan also appeared in his video for "Barefoot Blue Jean Night."

