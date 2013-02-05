Jake Pavelka's bachelor days are over! Dating Kristin Chenoweth since late 2012, the former Bachelor opened up about their blossoming romance when he attended the grand opening of SHe by Morton's in Las Vegas Feb. 2.

"We met at an awards show for Hallmark," the 35-year-old pilot told Us Weekly. "She hosted and I was presenting an award." Pavelka added that "she's the one who has the talent" and that things are going "great" in their relationship.

Pavelka politely declined to share how he'll be spending Valentine's Day with the Broadway star, 44. "If I tell you, it'll give my secret away!" he explained. "Actually, she has a concert on the 15th at Lincoln Center [in New York City] so she's rehearsing and I'm staying out of her way."

Good Wife guest star Chenoweth previously dated actor Lane Garrison and producer/writer Aaron Sorkin. Pavelka got engaged to Vienna Girardi during season 14 of The Bachelor; they split in June 2010. Pavelka later competed on Bachelor Pad, Dancing With the Stars and Famous Food. The aspiring actor hinted that he may be resurfacing on the small screen in the near future.

"We're in contract negotiations for a show," Pavelka told Us, "but it's all a secret right now."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jake Pavelka Reveals How He Met Girlfriend Kristin Chenoweth