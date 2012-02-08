Is Jake Pavelka ready to take it all off for Chippendales?

Well, maybe. The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars alum, 34, will serve as celebrity guest host of the world-famous male-stripper revue for its spring residency (Feb. 23 - March 18) at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Jake and Vienna's bad romance

According to a statement, the hunky reality star "will use his charm, sex appeal and hosting skills to keep the women entertained while leaving the dancing to the men of Chippendales."

PHOTOS: Shirtless bachelor hunks!

But a Pavelka source teases to Us Weekly: "At this time, he's not officially stripping, but you never know what can happen. It's a live show and the audience always plays a big factor."

Adds the source of the airline pilot, whose engagement to Vienna Girardi fizzled in 2010: "He's really excited and has always wanted to be a part of some sort of live stage show, be it Broadway or something similar like this. He's done scripted, he's done reality, so this is really new and fun for him."

PHOTOS: Scandalous pasts of Bachelor stars

Tell Us: Should Jake strip?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly