Jaleel White is back!

The Family Matters actor was saved from elimination last week on Dancing With the Stars after he won the Dance Duel and Monday night he made a huge comeback.

The remaining eight couples were treated to live performances by Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and Martha Reeves for their Motown Week performances.

White, 35, and his partner Kym Johnson danced the cha cha to The Temptations' "Ain't Too Proud to Beg."

White admitted during rehearsal, "I've definitely been feeling a lot of stress this week and it's taken its toll on me." But it sure didn't show during their performance!

"You're back," judge Len Goodman announced. As usual, judge Bruno Tonioli was more animated exclaiming, "That was biggest sizzler of the season! What doesn't kill you makes you stronger and you've come back big time."

Carrie Ann Inaba was the final judge to weigh in saying, "Consider the A game brought to the table. Welcome back."

After the couples performed their regular competition dances, they took part in a special Motown Marathon with the chance to earn extra points to add to their scores.

The teams danced the cha cha at the same time as the judges eliminated them one by one. Knight and her partner Tristan MacManus were the first couple eliminated earning 3 extra points to their score and Katherine Jenkins and Mark Ballas won the competition with 10 extra points.

With the addition of the Motown Marathon scores, Jenkins came in first place earning 39/40 points. White came in second with 37/40, William Levy and his partner Cheryl Burke earned 36/40 and Donald Driver and his parter Peta Murgatroyd earned 34/40.

In the bottom four, Maria Menounos and her partner Derek Hough tied Melissa Gilbert and Maksim Chmerkovskiy with 30/40 points. Roshon Fegan and his partner Chelsie Hightower earned 28/40 and Knight and her partner Tristan came in last with 24/40.

