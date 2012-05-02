Jaleel White is leaving Dancing With the Stars with no regrets. The Family Matters actor was the 6th star to be eliminated from the season 14 competition Tuesday night, but is keeping his head held up high.

What's the biggest thing he'll take away from the experience?

"Friendships!" White told Us Weekly Tuesday night after the show. "Believe me, when I go to Miami I'm calling William Levy!"

The actor, 35, says he feels good about his performances and was happy he got to work with his partner Kym Johnson.

"If anything, I really respected her work ethic, so that's why I enjoyed having my daughter around her," he explained. "I always want my daughter to see me work and it's all not fame and games. It's work. We put it in."

Next up for White is his new game show, Total Blackout, on Sci-Fi.

"I'm really happy people are seeing me in a different light," White shared. "I've been stepping out my comfort zone and I'm going to keep on doing it."

