KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) -- Firebrand reggae star Peter Tosh will receive Jamaica's third-highest honor in a ceremony later this year.

The island's government announced Monday that the late reggae legend will be awarded the Order of Merit during the annual national honors ceremony in October.

Tosh was killed in 1987 at age 42 by robbers who broke into his Jamaican home.

He was a founding member of the Wailers, forming the three-man core of the group with Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer. Tosh and Marley wrote the black power anthem "Get Up, Stand Up." Tosh left the group to pursue a solo career in the 1970s, releasing the hard-hitting albums "Legalize It" and "Equal Rights."

The lanky musician advocated legalizing marijuana and encouraged blacks to return to Africa.