GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) -- The Ohio makers of singer James Brown's signature capes have agreed to give back one of the costumes the Godfather of Soul never got to wear.

Brown's daughter had filed a lawsuit against his longtime tailors in a Cleveland-area small claims court. Deanna Brown Thomas tells The Plain Dealer newspaper of Cleveland she sued Curtis and Marilyn Gibson as a last resort, after asking them repeatedly to turn over a silver cape made for her father before he died in late 2006.

The Gibsons handed over the cape Friday in a settlement reached just before the case went before a judge.

Thomas says she wants her father's costumes for a museum and that she paid the Gibsons $7,000 for the cape.

She told reporters outside the court: "I feel good."

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com