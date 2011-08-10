Turns out James Franco isn't just a big screen movie star — he's starred in his own X-rated home videos as well!

The "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" actor appeared on Conan O'Brien's show Tuesday night where he talked about a sex tape he made with an ex-girlfriend.

"I just got a video camera and my girlfriend and I decided to film ourselves," Franco said. "Exclusive, We watched it back and said, 'Yeah well, lets never watch that again.'"

But the 33-year-old makes it clear that he was never an aspiring adult film star saying, "It's not like I went down to Van Nuys and tried to break into the porn industry!

"I'll tell you what's wrong," he said. "Those people in the pornos, they are great performers, they're selling it to an audience."

Franco didn't go into detail, and talk of his X-rated stint came to a screeching halt once he brought up his grandmother!

Would you be interested in seeing Franco's sex tape?

