James Franco has given Kristen Stewart his stamp of approval.

The 34-year-old actor shared his movie review of Stewart's new film, Snow White and the Huntsman, with Huffington Post -- praising the Twilight actress' work. Franco compared Stewart's character of Snow White to her real life beauty and rise to stardom.

PHOTOS: Kristen's grunge to glame evolution

"Some might argue that Stewart -- or any young upstart buoyed by the surge of a successful franchise, album, or Internet meme -- is just as unjustly charmed. Some could say she had a lucky break when she was cast in Twilight and then rose to international stardom based less on her own skills than on the success of the project," he wrote about the 22-year-old actress. "But, whereas Snow White would more than likely be inarticulate, diseased and frail after being confined in a tower for 10 years, Kristen Stewart landed Twilight after years of working with some of the best directors in the business (David Fincher, Sean Penn). She actually does deserve the crown."

And he didn't stop there!

PHOTOS: Kristen and Rob's undercover PDA

"To me, then, the images of Snow White as a leader of immense strength, charging on horseback across the beach at the head of an army, has less to do with her character and more to do with the actress who plays her," he explained of her role in the blockbuster hit alongside Charlize Theron. "Stewart has braved more scrutiny of her private life than most presidents. She has taken big career risks by doing films like Welcome to the Rileys, The Runaways and On the Road (nudity, I hear). She has worked her ass off. Whatever Snow White may be, Kristen is a warrior queen. Give her the crown."

PHOTOS: Breaking Dawn wedding album

The only criticism? Franco wanted romance between Stewart and her Huntsman Chris Hemsworth. However, he said, "If Stewart and Hemsworth don't entirely pull off the romance of the year, it's the fault not of their acting as much as the script's structure.

"And if their previous incarnations are trailing them," Franco added about Stewart's association with Twilight's Bella and Hemsworth's past role as Thor, "that has less to do with their performances than with the overwhelmingly large place their previous roles occupy in our present culture."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: James Franco: Kristen Stewart Is a "Warrior Queen"