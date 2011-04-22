Dr. James Franco!

The Oscar-nominated actor is enrolling in his second doctorate program.

A University of Houston spokesman tells Us Weekly: "James Franco was scheduled to enter the Ph.D program in Literature and Creative Writing in Fall 2011, but he requested a deferral for an additional year, which the faculty granted, so he is now scheduled to begin doctoral work here in fall 2012."

Franco, 33, received his undergraduate degree from UCLA in June 2008 and an MFA degree in writing from Columbia in 2010. He's studied filmmaking at NYU as is currently pursuing a Ph.D in English from Yale.

Franco told the Washington Post: "I love school… I go to school because I love being around people who are interested in what I'm interested in, and I'm having a great experience."

