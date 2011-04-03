Actor James Franco was forced to shut down his Twitter.com page after upsetting corporate sponsors with his online messages.

The "127 Hours" star joined the social networking site earlier this year and attracted plenty of attention -- much of it, negative --with his tweets, which included a swipe at Oscars writer Bruce Vilanch after he criticized Franco's Academy Awards hosting turn. More recently, he posted a photo of himself, surrounded by naked women.

But the actor has now deleted his account after revealing not everyone enjoyed reading his blog.

He tells Politico.com, "Social media is over ... My thought was 'This is my Twitter. I can do whatever I want.' But certain companies I work with contacted me about what I was saying."

Franco admits taking a break from cyberspace may boost his creativity, adding: "If you want to write, make the time. We all have an hour or two a day that can be used for surfing Facebook or writing. No one is going to beg any new writer to write."