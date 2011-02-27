James Franco couldn't wait to get out of there.

After the star severely disappointed many fans and critics as co-host of Sunday's Academy Awards, Franco bailed on his own after-party, held at L.A.'s Supper Club.

While a few stars -- Seth Rogen, Kevin Spacey and stars of the CW's "90210" showed up -- Franco, 32, was a no-show, a source confirms to UsMagazine.com.

The Supper Club bash, the insider adds, was a "bust."

Indeed, Franco immediately boarded an New York-bound plane following the ceremony -- posting pics from his brand-new Twitter account.

"Goodbye L.A.," he scrawled across one pic, in which the "127 Hours" actor, still in a tux, sips what appears to be a Bloody Mary. "It was fun! Time to head back to class."

(The multi-tasking hunk is famously a student at both NYU and Yale.)

Sniped The Hollywood Reporter of Franco's stint co-hosting alongside Anne Hathaway: "The 83rd Annual Academy Awards will likely be remembered as the night James Franco couldn't act like a host ... Anne Hathaway at least tried to sing and dance and preen along to the goings on, but Franco seemed distant, uninterested and content to keep his Cheshire-cat-meets-smug smile on display throughout."

Complaining that Franco and Hathaway suffered from an "absence of chemistry," the New York Times said: "Mr. Franco looked a little distracted and even blase -- not surprisingly for a multiplatform performer-writer who is working on an English doctorate at Yale."

