Actor James Franco is taking his talents to the head of the class - and becoming a graduate film teacher.

RELATED: Find out why Franco and more celebs were Web Sensations in February

Franco will teach a third year course on directing and adapting poetry into short films at his alma mater, New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

The chair of the graduate film programme, John Tintori, believes that Franco has all the qualities needed to be a great professor.

RELATED: Learn all about Franco's movie career on MSN

He tells the New York Post, "He's here to teach because he really knows something about directing that he can share with our students. He's incredibly prolific, and that comes from a real work ethic - and that's another thing to impart to our students."

Only 12 students will be able to register for the intimate class.

RELATED: Celebrities who took to twitter about the Oscars