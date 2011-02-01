Ever the student, James Franco has decided to give back to education by teaching. And according to Movieline, James Franco will be teaching a class about, well, himself.

The course at Columbia College Hollywood (yes, it's a real college) titled "Master Editing: Editing James Franco … with James Franco" will have 12 film students making a 30-minute documentary about Franco.

Franco's collaborator and editor, Tyler Danna, will help teach the class. The students will have access to the short films Franco's directed as they try to produce a film in the "James Franco style."

Since Franco is in school at Yale, he will teach class via Skype when he is not able to be physically present in the classroom.

Franco is also co-hosting the Oscars and just signed up to work on Broadway's "Sweet Bird of Youth."

Talk about an overachiever.