Unlike Tony Soprano, James Gandolfini's massive fortune has been fully disclosed and documented for all to see. Two weeks after the beloved Emmy-winning actor passed away in Rome, Italy at age 51, his will was filed in Manhattan Surrogate's Court on Tuesday, July 2, the New York Post reports. Worth an estimated $70 million at the time of his unexpected death, the TV and movie star was generous with family members and close associates, the documents confirm.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost this year

But the lion's share of the Sopranos star's wealth is being passed on to the next generation: His son Michael, 13, and daughter Liliana, 8 months, as well as wife Deborah Lin and two sisters. Teenaged Michael will receive the bulk of the fortune, which is being kept safe in a trust fund until he turns 21. Michael, who first discovered his father's body inside the bathroom of their Rome hotel suite in late June, will receive his father's clothing and jewelry, and a condo (which includes a parking space) in NYC's Greenwich Village.

PHOTOS: Stars who've gone from rags to riches

Michael and Lily will divvy up their late father's estate in Italy 50-50 when the little girl turns 25, the will reveals. "It is my hope and desire that they will continue to own said property and keep it in our family for as long as possible," the Zero Dark Thirty star wrote in the document, signed last December.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

Before his passing, Gandolfini's other properties included a $1.1 million home in Califon, NJ and a $7 million duplex in NYC's Tribeca nabe, neither of which were specifically mentioned in Tuesday's documents.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: James Gandolfini's Will: Leaves $70 Million Estate to His Kids, Wife