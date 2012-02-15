AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Jon Voight was in Austin to help his son James Haven promote a new inspirational film about a Texan who lost everything because of alcoholism, but eventually redeemed himself.

The movie "Deep in the Heart of Texas" is based on the true story of Dick Wallrath (WALL-ruhth). He overcame alcoholism to reunite with his family, build a successful ranching business and support college scholarships for rural kids through 4H and Future Farmers of America.

The story focuses on Wallrath reconciling with his children after years of estrangement, something that also happened to Haven and his father. Jon Gries plays Wallrather and Haven plays one of his daughter's boyfriends.

The film has its world premiere in Austin Wednesday night.