James Marsden is a proud papa once again.

PHOTOS: Hands-on Hollywood fathers

The 39-year-old actor became a third-time father when Brazilian model Rose Costa gave birth to a baby boy, William Luca Costa-Marsden, on Dec. 14, in Los Angeles, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Celeb dads and their kids

Marsden -- already dad to son Jack, 11, and daughter Mary, 6, with ex-wife Lisa Linde -- dated Costa for a short time after his split with Linde, who filed for divorce in September 2011 after 11 years of marriage. Reports that the model was pregnant with the actor's baby first surfaced in June.

PHOTOS: Sexy, shirtless celeb fathers

Incidentally, the actor's character on "30 Rock" is getting ready for fatherhood, too: He recently married Liz Lemon (played by Tina Fey) so the two could adopt a child together.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Bethenny's bikini baby

Is Jennifer Aniston pregnant?

Channing Tatum is going to be a father!