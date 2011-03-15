BOSTON (AP) -- James Taylor has broken his leg and injured his shoulder during a ski vacation with his family in Utah.

In an e-mail, an assistant for the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter confirms a report in Tuesday's Boston Globe that Taylor fractured his leg Monday on the first day of the vacation in Utah.

The e-mail released no further details.

The report says Taylor had doctors fashion a splint that would allow him to keep skiing.

Taylor was among 20 artists, scholars and writers honored by President Barack Obama at the White House earlier this month in a salute to the arts and humanities.

