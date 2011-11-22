NEW YORK (AP) -- Taylor Swift closed her "Speak Now World Tour" with her best friend and the man her parents named her after.

The 21-year-old brought out James Taylor and Selena Gomez at her concert Tuesday night at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Swift said her parents named her after Taylor, and the two performed his hit "Fire and Rain." Taylor also played the guitar while Swift performed her song "Fifteen."

Gomez joined the country singer earlier in the night, where the two sang a duet version of Gomez's hit tune "Who Says."

Swift's tour has featured guest appearances from Nicki Minaj to Usher to T.I. to Jason Mraz. She also performed at MSG on Monday.

Mesfin Fekadu covers entertainment for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/musicmesfin