James Van Der Beek plays himself -- sort of -- on ABC's new hit comedy Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23. Though the onscreen Van Der Beek "is crazy and narcissistic," in real life the actor, 35, is anything but.

"I was just minding my own business, shooting Funny or Die videos for fun, and all of sudden this show came about, this wacky off-the wall-show called Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23, and they needed somebody to play themselves," Van Der Beek said during a recent visit to Us Weekly's New York City offices. "More specifically, to play James Van Der Beek. Luckily I was the only James Van Der Beek with a SAG card, so by default I got the job."

The show frequently pokes fun at the actor's glory days on the teen drama Dawson's Creek -- something Van Der Beek is more than happy to laugh about.

"If I was really worried about what people thought about me, I would not being doing this. That's one of the things that comes with age and kids and marriage," said the father-of-two, married to Kimberly Brook, 30. "You realize what's important, and when something this fun comes along, worrying that people are going to confuse the fake me with the real me is nowhere near important enough on the list to not do it."

Van Der Beek added that most of his storylines are "made up," and "anything that has happened we'll skew it or exaggerate it."

For more on Van Der Beek's new role, watch the video (above) and tune in for new episodes of Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23 Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

