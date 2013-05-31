Father's Day is still a couple weeks away, but James Van Der Beek may have already received the best present a dad could ever get: major props from none other than his wife. Speaking at the Biggest Baby Shower Event hosted by Big City Moms and Fit Pregnancy in NYC on May 30, Kimberly Van Der Beek told Us her husband was "amazing," "manly," "sexy," "sensitive," "honest," "sincere," and -- most important to a young mom -- "very, very hands-on" with their daughter Olivia, 2, and son Joshua, 1.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars -- then and now

No doubt about it, the "professional mom," as she calls herself on her Twitter account, is still over the moon for her actor husband, 36, whom she married in 2010. "He’s amazing.... He’s a real guy. He’s very manly and sexy, and he’s also got this sensitive side to him that [makes] him a great husband, a great dad. He’s an honest guy," she enthused. "People are smart. They can see through BS in two seconds, and they can also see sincerity. Seeing this sincere guy who was treating me with respect, and I’m not going to down LA, but they’re not everywhere in L.A., so that was special."

PHOTOS: Dawson's Creek cast -- then and now

The Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23 star isn't too shabby in the parenting department either. "James is very, very hands-on. People would be really surprised. He wakes up at night with the kids. He gives me breaks. He wakes up in the morning with them. He makes pancakes on Sundays," she told Us.

PHOTOS: Celeb dads and daughters

"The pancakes I make are gluten-free," the actor clarified. "They are gluten free banana pancakes with blueberries. I’ve been making them only since I’ve had kids."

"Every day, it’s something different. They are more communicative. They have new skills," he said of their kids' latest milestones. "I can’t even put the joy I have being a dad into words. I really can’t."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: James Van Der Beek Is "Manly," "Sexy," "Sensitive," Says His Wife Kimberly