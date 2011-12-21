Jamie Bell is ready to put a ring on it!

The British actor, 25, recently rekindled the flame with on-off love Evan Rachel Wood, and now the Billy Elliot star is planning to propose, a source tells Us Weekly.

"They have been shopping for rings for at least a month," the source tells Us of the on-again pair, who got matching tattoos during their one-year courtship in 2006.

A second insider tells Radar Online that Bell, who currently stars in The Adventures of Tintin, "hasn't made a purchase yet, but he is starting to seriously look and has met with a few jewelers."

"Evan and Jamie were really young and just getting going in their careers when they first met and they just weren't ready," the Radar Online insider adds. "Now that they are older and both excelling in their professional lives, I think they feel ready to take their relationship to the next level."

Should Wood accept Bell's proposal, it won't be the first time she's considered marriage: she was engaged to Marilyn Manson for seven months until they split in August 2010.

