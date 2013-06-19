--Jamie Chung channeling a patriotic look in an itty-bitty custom Star Spangled Bikini by the L*Space for SKYY Vodka at the Thompson Hotel rooftop in Beverly Hills, CA.

--Lauren Conrad dining with two pals at RA Sushi while in town for a book signing in Lombard, IL.

--Tiger Woods working out – and paying the guest fee! - at Crunch gym in Miami.

--HLN Morning Express Anchor Robin Meade celebrating her album release with Matt Lauer and Carson Kressley at the Cutting Room in NYC.

--Derek Hough getting an exclusive look at the brand new Super Mario 3D World, launching in December, for Wii U while attending this year's E3 in L.A.

--Derek Jeter catching up with former model Andrea Horblitt in the back of ABC Kitchen in NYC.

--Jessica Lowndes and friend George Kotsiopoulos hanging out at Lucky Brand Jeans "Measure of Style" dinner at the Chateau Marmont in L.A.

--Josh Radnor and Tracy Morgan filming a PSA for Renaissance Hotel’s "Global Day of Discovery" to benefit The Creative Coalition in Washington D.C.

--The Other Woman costars Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton eating Cuban sandwiches and Yuca fries at Victor's Café in NYC.

--First Daughter Malia Obama trying on shoes with girlfriends at the Steven by Steve Madden store in Soho NYC.

--Singer Chrisette Michele introducing her new album with a party at Georgica in Wainscott, NY.

--Carmen Electra hosting the "21 & Over" Blu-Ray and DVD Release Party at HAZE Nightclub at Aria in Las Vegas.

--TV personality Louise Roe and Lance Bass chatting at the PureVolume and Kia Motors America "What's Your Forte?" event hosted by DJ Nicky Romero at club Create in Hollywood, CA.

--Madonna wearing David Yurman black onyx and diamond cufflinks to the Madonna: The MDNA Tour premiere in NYC.

--Lindsay Price's new husband Curtis Stone drinking beer and dancing with friends the day after his wedding at Nikki Beach in Mallorca, Spain.

--Soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating Bamboo Miami Beach's one-year anniversary in Miami.

--Ray Liotta joking around with friends at the NALIP 2013 annual gala presented by Heineken in L.A.

--David Arquette hosting the Annual Vintage Hollywood event to benefit the Ocean Park Community Center at his home in Santa Monica, CA.

--Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter Charlotte eating Baskin-Robbins ice cream at the 7th annual Kidstock hosted by SodaStream in L.A.

--Pretty Lights hitting the decks, DJ'ing tracks from his new album A Color Map From The Sun at the KCRW-sponsored listening party at Sonos Studios in L.A.

--Abigail Spencer, Jurnee Smollett and Radha Mitchell attending a HauteLook and Trina Turk-hosted lunch at Nobu restaurant to celebrate the launch of Malibu Barbie by Trina Turk in Malibu, CA.

--Olympic gold medalist Apolo Ohno and sports broadcaster Erin Andrews introducing the new limited edition SUBWAY bag to encourage healthier lifestyles with a work out in NYC.

--Miley Cyrus dancing solo as Jesse Marco played songs from her upcoming album at Studio Paris in Chicago.

