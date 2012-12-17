The show will not go on -- at least, not this week.

As the nation mourns the 20 young children and seven adults who were killed in the Dec. 14 Sandy Hook elementary school tragedy in Newtown, Conn., the Weinstein Company has decided to postpone the L.A. premiere and after-party for Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, starring Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, and in this time of national mourning we have decided to forgo our scheduled event," a TWC spokesperson said in a statement. "However, we will be holding a private screening for the cast and crew and their friends and families."

The announcement comes just hours after Paramount Pictures postponed Tom Cruise's Tuesday Jack Reacher premiere in Pennsylvania. (A Lincoln Center fundraiser with the actor in New York was also rescheduled for a later date.)

"Due to the terrible tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, and out of honor and respect for the families of the victims whose lives were senselessly taken, we are postponing tomorrow's Pittsburgh premiere of Jack Reacher," the studio told Us Weekly in a statement. "Our hearts go out to all those who lost loved ones."

