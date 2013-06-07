Pregnant and proud of it! Jamie-Lynn Sigler was all smiles showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her fiance, Cutter Dykstra on Tuesday, June 4.

The actress looked carefree and relaxed while strolling through the beach water hand-in-hand with her baseball player beau. Wearing a white string bikini and a fedora hat, the first-time mom-to-be proudly showed off her pregnant belly. Dykstra, 23, a minor baseball player with the Washington Nationals' organization, kept his beach look just as simple, wearing a white tank and board shorts.

Sigler, 32, who's expecting a boy, says she's never felt better.

"The first few months were not fun," she admitted to Us Weekly of her pregnancy on April 13. "I got hit pretty hard, but I feel fantastic now. It's the most natural thing your body can do. I have no part in anything that's happening with the baby. I'm just kind of a vessel, so it really is a miracle and it really is an exciting time."

Besides her carefree beach look, the Guys with Kids actress -- who's been craving McDonald's cheeseburgers throughout the pregnancy -- also told Us that she was approaching motherhood just as calmly.

"If I feel like eating something I will," the Sopranos alum said. "I haven't read a single pregnancy book or anything. I'm just letting it happen."

She and Dykstra announced their engagement via Twitter in January after dating for about a year. They announced they were expecting in February.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Rocks Bikini Body at Beach With Fiance Cutter Dykstra