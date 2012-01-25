Leave it to Twitter to bring teen moms together.

After watching Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska reel from a breakup with her slacker boyfriend Adam Lind on Tuesday's episode of the MTV hit, fellow mom Jamie Lynn Spears felt inspired to reach out to the 20-year-old reality star and lend her support via Twitter.

"I think @ChelseaHouska is sooo damn pretty... Way too pretty to be crying over (whatever his name is)!!!" Spears, 20, wrote.

Flattered by the comments made by Britney Spears' little sis, Houska replied to Jamie Lynn shortly after and suggested they arrange a playdate for her daughter, Aubree, 2, and Spears' little one Maddie, 3.

"Let's make it happen!!" the Nashville-based Spears wrote to Sioux Falls, S.D.'s Houska.

Though Houska's heartbreak is somewhat fresh, Spears is no stranger to raising a child on her own.

Giving birth to Maddie in 2008 at age 17, Spears called off her engagement to her baby's father, Casey Aldridge in March 2009. Although they briefly reconciled a year later, a source confirms to Us Weekly that the duo is currently "not together."

