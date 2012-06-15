Sisterly love at its best!

Jamie Lynn Spears sang a tribute song to her older sister Britney Spears during a performance in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday. Looking like a younger version of Britney with her long blonde hair, Jamie Lynn performed a beautiful country ballad on stage at 3rd and Lindsley Bar and Grill.

"The next song is called, 'I Look Up to You,' " Jamie Lynn told the audience. "You can imagine who I wrote it about. I hope y'all like it a lot."

The song addresses Britney's lost "innocence," saying, "Saying scared little girl living in a big old world. You've outgrown your room, it all happened way too soon. They took away your innocence. We forgot our strong defense."

Both Jamie Lynn, 21, and her 30-year-old sister have had their share of hard times. Britney married a childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 in Las Vegas, which was annulled 55 hours later. She then married Kevin Federline in 2004 and had sons Sean Preston, now 6, and Jayden, now 5. The couple divorced in July 2007 and Spears was soon after hospitalized after suffering several infamous public meltdowns. The pop superstar is now happily engaged to her former manager, Jason Trawick, and will star as a judge on the second season of The X Factor.

In her song, Jamie Lynn says she "looks up to" her big sister. She became a teen mom to her now 3-year-old daughter, Maddie, at the age of 17.

"Thanks to everyone who came out tonight!" Jamie Lynn tweeted after the show. "So very appreciated!"

