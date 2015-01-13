Jamie Lynn Spears grabs a knife to break up a sandwich shop fight in newly released surveillance footage from last month’s much-discussed incident.

In the tape, the relative peace and quiet of the Pita Pit in Hammond, Louisiana is disrupted when a group starts brawling for unknown reasons, sweeping up Spears’ female friend in the chaos. Spears is seen trying to calm down everyone and pull her pal from the melee.

When the fight continues, Spears confidently walks behind the shop’s counter, picks up a giant knife, has a brief interaction with a concerned employee holding a phone, and waves the blade toward the brawlers. It seems to have some effect, as the craziness begins to subside. Spears never actually injures anyone with the knife. Fortunately, the threat of violence appears to have been enough.

Police eventually arrived on the scene, but no charges were filed and no arrests made. Until the sandwich shop incident, it had been an under-the-radar period for Spears, who married Jamie Watson in New Orleans in March 2014 and is raising her daughter Maddie in Louisiana.

