If you are a Duggar, blood really is thicker than water -- and apparently scandal.

In the wake of Josh Duggar's molestation scandal, "19 Kids and Counting" star Jana Duggar wants the world to know she's standing by her mother, Michelle Duggar, in the wake of her family's public disgrace.

The 25-year-old reality star posted a photo with her mother on the family's Facebook with the caption, "Love spending time with this sweet lady. So thankful to have her as a role model, a friend and a mom! Always love my time with her."

Since the shocking news broke last month, the Duggars have shared a slew of positive social media posts in support of the clan. On Wednesday, 22-year-old Jessa Seewald (nee Duggar), who is 19-weeks pregnant, posted a snap from her first ultrasound. Another Duggar sister, Jill Dillard, posted cute pics of her two-month-old son Israel.

Despite being two of their brother's five victims, both Jessa and Jill have been speaking out publicly in favor of their parents and their older brother.

According to People, Jill was the one who spearheaded the sisters' decision to speak on camera to FOX News' Megyn Kelly about her brother's past actions, and her parents' reaction to it.

"Since [the information] was already out, [Jill] wanted to speak out because so many stories were full of false and sensationalized information," a source close to the family told the mag. "She wanted to tell the true story of what had happened to her, how she watched with admiration her parents' thorough response, and how wrong it was for the records to be released to the public."

TLC has pulled "19 Kids and Counting" from air, but has yet to formally cancel the reality show.