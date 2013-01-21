Jana Kramer and Brantley Gilbert are engaged, the "One Tree Hill" actress' rep confirms to Us Weekly. Kramer accepted the country musician's proposal in Nashville on Jan. 20, Gilbert's 28th birthday.

Gilbert -- known for No. 1 hits like "Country Must Be Country Wide" and "You Don't Know Her Like I Do" -- popped the question at the historic Ryman Auditorium Theater, which he rented out for the day. The couple met at the CMT Music Awards in June 2012 and began dating shortly after.

During a September 99.5 WQYK radio interview, Kramer played coy when asked about their budding romance. "I'm very happy," she said. "He's great."

Kramer, who is also a country singer, was previously wed to actor Johnathon Schaech. The two split after less than a month of marriage.

The 29-year-old actress/singer released her self-titled debut album in June 2012. The "Why Ya Wanna" and "Whiskey" singer was recently nominated for three American Country Awards.

