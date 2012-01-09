At 74 years old, two-time Academy Award winner Jane Fonda is in her prime.

It wasn't until her sixties, however, that the political activist and former fitness guru felt comfortable in her own skin.

"I remember when I was 62 and I had done something that was very, very, very painful and difficult," Fonda recalled during Sunday's episode of Oprah Presents Master Class. "I had left Ted Turner, my third husband, who I loved very, very much."

Though her 73-year-old ex had "23 huge properties and a private plane that slept eight," no amount of riches could sway Fonda to stay. "I knew that I would die married and rich, but not whole."

Once the spouses of 10 years decided to split, "I moved into the guest room in my daughter's home," Fonda said. "It was a small room with no closet, me and my golden retriever, and it was perfect."

"I was so raw and so sad, and at the same time I could feel myself moving back into myself. I knew -- I knew! -- that hard and painful as this was, that I wasn't scared of being alone," Fonda said. "I wasn't scared for the first time in my life to not be with a man, and that whatever lay in front of me, I would be able to do it as a whole person. It was a seminal moment for me."

"Everything came late to me -- my voice, my becoming whole, my learning intimacy. All those things happened after I turned 60," Fonda explained. "And I think it's a very hopeful lesson. It is never too late."

