Like Rihanna, Jane Fonda found love in a hopeless place.

In an interview with the U.K.'s The Sun, the screen legend explains how she discovered "true intimacy" with her boyfriend, Richard Perry, while recovering from knee replacement surgery in June 2009.

PHOTOS: Ageless A-listers

"When I had my knee replaced just over two and a half years ago, I found a lover. His name is Richard Perry, he is 70 and he is a music producer," Fonda says. "When I moved in with him I was still using crutches; we haven't been apart since."

PHOTOS: Sizzling seniors

Fonda believes Perry -- who was married to actress Rebecca Broussard, 49, from 1987-1988 -- has given her what previous lovers never could.

"The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man," says Fonda, whose ex-husbands include director Roger Vadim (1965-1973), politician Tom Hayden (1973-1989) and media mogul Ted Turner (1991-2001). "I absolutely wanted to discover that before dying. It has happened with Richard. I feel totally secure with him. Often, when we make love, I see him as he was 30 years ago."

PHOTOS: When stars lost their virginities

According to the Peace, Love and Misunderstanding actress, "At 74, I have never had such a fulfilling sex life. When I was young I had so many inhibitions -- I didn't know what I desired."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jane Fonda: "At 74, I Have Never Had Such a Fulfilling Sex Life"