By Jennifer Odell

Unlike some of her peers, Jane Fonda has always been open about plastic surgery.

When the veteran actress had work done on her eyes, neck and chin in February, she immediately took to her blog, where she joked that she'd cut her hair short right after having her face surgically tweaked so that people would attribute the new look to her cropped 'do.

Fonda, 72, had famously vowed never to get plastic surgery again back in 2000, but explained, "I got tired of not looking how I feel."

On last night's episode of "Larry King Live," PopEater.com reports that she addressed the surgery question again, saying she's not proud of going back on her promise. "If I was really brave, I would have not," she said. "I caved. It's my prerogative."

Fonda added that the changes she made weren't drastic -- she just wanted to look less tired.

"I like my crow's feet and I like my laugh lines," she explained. "I didn't do a lot. It was just the little jowls away, that's all."

"I didn't want to lie about it. I'm writing a book about getting older, so I had to admit it."

According to her blog, Fonda began working on her latest book, "The Third Act: Entering Prime Time," in 2009, and hopes to complete it soon.