Jane Fonda is a breast cancer survivor.

The Oscar winner and fitness guru, 72, found a small tumor in her breast a few weeks ago during a routine checkup, she told Entertainment Tonight.

Happily, Fonda said, the cancer was noninvasive, and was removed in a procedure a few days ago.

The star tells fans that she is "fine" and cancer-free. As scheduled, she'll continue promoting her new fitness DVDs and workout equipment over the next two months.

