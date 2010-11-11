Jane Fonda Reveals She Had Breast Cancer
Jane Fonda is a breast cancer survivor.
The Oscar winner and fitness guru, 72, found a small tumor in her breast a few weeks ago during a routine checkup, she told Entertainment Tonight.
Happily, Fonda said, the cancer was noninvasive, and was removed in a procedure a few days ago.
The star tells fans that she is "fine" and cancer-free. As scheduled, she'll continue promoting her new fitness DVDs and workout equipment over the next two months.
