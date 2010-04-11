"Glee" star Jane Lynch has confirmed she is engaged to be married to her psychologist girlfriend Lara Embry.

"Yes, yes, it's true!" Lynch, who plays cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester in the Fox series, said at an event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"We don't have any plans at all yet ... but I have a ring and everything. We're very happy and very excited!"

In January, Lynch's publicist denied a report the couple was tying the knot in May.

"Jane is currently in a relationship and there is no related news to that relationship," the rep said, at the time.

There's no word on whether Lynch will wear white -- or a tracksuit -- on the wedding day.

