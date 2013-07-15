Jane Lynch is taking a pragmatic approach to her impending divorce from Dr. Lara Embry. Appearing in a pre-taped interview on the web show Larry King Now on Monday, July 15, the Glee actress and Hollywood Game Night host, 53, made it clear that while her two-year marriage is ending, her world is not.

"It's not dramatic. It's not a horrible thing. It's something that we're dealing with," Lynch said of her breakup. "It's two people who just decided it's better to go apart than stay together."

Lynch added that she and Embry are still friendly and will continue to be amicable when their divorce is finalized. She also vowed to stay close with her ex's daughter, Haden. "We have a little girl -- she has a little girl who's very dear to me," the Emmy winner said. "She's 10, and she's doing great."

Acknowledging that divorce proceedings can bring out the worst in people, Lynch said, "We have to remain adults, which we have. We keep everybody's -- especially Haden's -- good in our mind."

The Larry King Now interview was taped before Glee star Cory Monteith was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room on Saturday, July 13. When asked about the actor's recent struggles, Lynch said her former costar appeared to be doing better. "He went to rehab, and he's out now and he's doing great," she said. "He was sober for many, many years. And he's a young man. So he just had to kind of renew his vows to sobriety."

The cause of Monteith's death is not yet known; an autopsy was conducted on Monday, July 15, and toxicology reports are pending.

