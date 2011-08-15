Jane Lynch upped up her style game in a big way at the 2011 Do Something Awards in Los Angles on Sunday night.

The actress, 51, who often misses the mark when it comes to her red carpet fashion, donned a chic black and white print Alexander McQueen silk bustier dress with minimal accessories.

The gown, which has also been been worn by Khloe Kardashian in pale gray and Jessica Alba in emerald green, flattered the Glee star's figure and showed that she's (more or less) ready to get all dolled up for her Emmy hosting gig in September.

"I am tickled pink to be hosting the Primetime Emmys on Fox," she told Us Weekly. "I'm looking forward to singing, dancing and sporting my finest tracksuit."

The show's executive producer, reality TV vet Mark Burnett, says Lynch was top of mind when it came to selecting this year's emcee.

"Jane was my first -- and only -- choice as the host for this year's Primetime Emmys, and I am glad she said 'yes,'" Burnett tells Us. "She has incredible comedic timing, and is a charismatic, talented actress whose energy leaps off the screen and stage."

