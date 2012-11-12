Actress/comedienne Janeane Garofalo was married for 20 years without knowing it after drunkenly tying the knot in Las Vegas with a boyfriend in the 1990s.

RELATED: Stars Who Wed in Vegas

The "West Wing" star exchanged vows with "The Big Bang Theory" producer Rob Cohen at a drive-through chapel two decades ago in Sin City, but they didn't realize the wedding was for real until the TV executive started making plans to marry his new fiancee.

RELATED: What Happens in Vegas ...

The pair's divorce finally came through on Saturday, shortly before they met up at the New York Comedy Festival as part of a reunion of workers on "The Ben Stiller Show," the actor's 1990s comedy sketch series.

Garofalo tells New York Post gossip column Page Six, "Rob and I got married, for real, which we had to have a notary dissolve [it] not 30 minutes before we got here tonight. We were married for 20 years until this evening ... We got married drunk in Vegas... We dated for a

year and we got married at a drive-through chapel in a cab. [We thought] you have to go down to the courthouse and sign papers and stuff, so who knew? We were married, and apparently now that [Rob] is getting married for real, his lawyer dug up something."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian: What I've learned since my divorce

Cohen is engaged to Jill Leiderman, a producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."