Jane Fonda is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Bill Cosby’s sexual assault scandal, and while her comments are brief, she doesn’t mince words.

Fonda was outside Hollywood restaurant Craig’s on Sunday night when she was asked by paparazzi what she thought of Damon Wayans recently calling Cosby’s accusers “un-rape-able.” The veteran actress appeared stunned and stared directly into the camera. She then shook her head and said, “That is so bad.”

“That is bad,” she reiterated. Fonda then declared, “Cosby should be behind bars.” The star left it at that, and got in her waiting car.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Wayans’ remarks have caused much controversy over the last few days. The comedian-actor spoke at length about Cosby during an appearance Friday on Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club,” where he repeatedly doubted the allegations. Among the most eyebrow-raising moments, though, was when Wayans suggested that Cosby’s alleged victims were too ugly to be raped.

Wayans has largely been condemned for the statement, and attempted to defend himself on Twitter on Sunday. As Gossip Cop noted, he complained that his quotes were being taken out of context, and posted a clip from the interview in which he expresses sympathy for any actual victims. Since then, Wayans has been retweeting messages of support, and posting the clip over and over.