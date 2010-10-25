Ignore the engagement rumors.

Janet Jackson tells UsMagazine.com she isn't getting hitched.

Asked Monday at the NYC premiere of her new drama, "For Colored Girls," if her billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana popped the question, she laughed.

"No, no, no," she told Us. "I'm not engaged."

The two are heating up, however.

Since meeting last December at an event in the Middle East, they've been spotted a lot together lately.

The New York Post reports he even "whisked Janet off for a romantic break in Sardinia this summer and friends credit him with helping her cope with the death of her brother Michael."

