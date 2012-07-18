Paris Jackson's acting dreams are creating a family nightmare!

Janet Jackson is "furious" that her late brother Michael Jackson's daughter, 14, accepted a role in the 2014 film "Lundon's Bridge and the Three Keys," a source tells Us Weekly.

"She feels it goes against Michael's wishes to keep his kids out of the limelight until age 18," adds the insider. "Janet thinks Paris should enjoy being a kid and possibly go to college."

But Paris is "hoping for more roles," says the source. "It's a huge dispute!"

The "Nasty" singer reportedly told her niece, "You're only a child once."

