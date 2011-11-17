Janet Jackson hints in an interview in the November issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia that she may walk down the aisle.

"I'm getting older and I feel more settled," the 45-year-old singer says.

PHOTOS: Stars and their soul mates

Jackson, who has been dating Wissam Al Mana since July 2010, says of her boyfriend, "We have a deep bond, a deep connection," she says.

Adds Qatar businessman Al Mana, 36, "I'm fortunate enough to be dating my dream woman."

PHOTOS: The Jackson family comes together at Michael's funeral

Though Al Mana has brought joy to Jackson's life, the multiplatinum singer, who's currently touring overseas, says life hasn't been easy since losing her brother Michael in June 2009.

PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's musical legacy

"It was very difficult for me at the beginning. It was so raw," she says. "But now, I'm able to listen to Michael's music and watch his videos."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

The shortest celebrity marriages in history

Michael Jackson's life in photos

A birthday retrospective featuring Miss Jackson