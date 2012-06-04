LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Janet Jackson has signed on as an executive producer of a documentary on the lives of transgender people living around the world.

New York-based Brainchild Films announced Monday that Jackson was working on "Truth" and would do some of the on-camera interviews. The documentary begins production this summer and will focus on the lives and struggles of transgender persons.

Jackson writes in a statement that she is working on the project to try to stop discrimination of the transgender community.

The 46-year-old sister of Michael Jackson has starred in several films and won five Grammy Awards.

"Truth" will be directed by Robert Jason, who previously directed a documentary for The Style Network on four transgender New Yorkers. He says "Truth" will feature stories from throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America.