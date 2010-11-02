By Molly McGonigle

Janet Jackson, 44, has adamantly denied rumors that she is engaged. But that isn't slowing down her dreams to start a family one day.

At an event for Jackson's new movie "For Colored Girls," she gushed to Access Hollywood about her hope to start a family.

"I'd love to have a family. But really, it's in God's hands. So, if it's meant to be, I'll have one. I hope it does," Jackson said.

For now, Jackson is content to be an aunt to Michael Jackson's kids, promote her new movie and to promote her self-help book, "True You."

