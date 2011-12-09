There's been a lot of controversy surrounding America's Next Top Model: All Stars since Wednesday's finale, and former panel judge Janice Dickinson isn't just standing quietly on the sidelines.

"CoverGirl are the ones who choose the model -- not any of the judges. People don't know that!" the former supermodel says in an interview on Janice TV at FilmOn.com. "When I found that out, I split. It's rigged!"

Dickinson, 56, continued: "The fact of the matter is [Tyra Banks] makes like $90 million. She makes a lot of money per year still hawking that franchise worldwide -- they're doing it in every country -- and it's CoverGirl who chooses the winner." She then signed off on the interview by shouting "F*** you Tyra! Eat a bag of royal skank!"

Countering Dickinson's comments about the show and CoverGirl, ANTM's network, The CW, tells Us Weekly, "This is completely untrue."

On Friday, Dickinson, who served on the panel of judges from Seasons 1-4, reiterated her thoughts on Tyra and the show to Us. "Yes, I have a distaste for her. In America you say the truth. On TV you can fabricate it but eventually we all find out."

On Wednesday's show, contestant Lisa D'Amato was named the first winner of America's Next Top Model: All-Stars, but her crowning moment was nearly overshadowed by fellow contestant Angelea Preston's shocking dismissal.

Though Preston competed in Greece alongside D'Amato and Allison Harvard during the final runway challenge, she did not appear before the judges in L.A.

The CW later explained that it "learned information that made Angelea ineligible," forcing them to disqualify her from the competition. "As a result, new scenes were filmed to address this for the audience during the finale."

Though rumors swirled that Preston had won the competition and spilled the beans on Facebook (thus violating her confidentially agreement), D'Amato told Us on Friday that "sounds absurd."

